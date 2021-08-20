Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,870. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $362.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

