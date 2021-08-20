AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.