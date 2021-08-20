Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading Down 4%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45. 3,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 20,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

About Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

