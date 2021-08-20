Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.18. Archrock shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Archrock alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.