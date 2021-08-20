Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. 18,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,076. The stock has a market cap of $702.52 million, a PE ratio of 293.91 and a beta of 0.87. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

