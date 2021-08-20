Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

Arco Platform stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCE. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

