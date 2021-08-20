Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Down 3.1%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

Several research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

