Arepacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $127,741.82 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $127,741.82 and approximately $42.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,175,218 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

