Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,194 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

NYSE SHW traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.06. 859,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $308.82. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

