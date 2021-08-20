Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,813 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 2,224,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,533. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

