Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.