Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,713 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,450,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,519,361. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

