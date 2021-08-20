Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.1% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $357.17. 890,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

