Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 438 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.23 on Friday. 328,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,836. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

