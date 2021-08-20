Argon (ARGON) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $318,896.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

