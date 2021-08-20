Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 663 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,455,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.92. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

