Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,400.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 62.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

