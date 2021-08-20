Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

