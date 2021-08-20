Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $126,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.