Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $131,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 393.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

