Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

