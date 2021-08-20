Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.86.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 129,152 shares worth $7,690,928. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

