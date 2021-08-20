ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

