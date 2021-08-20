Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

AZPN opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

