Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

NYSE AIZ traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.39. 4,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

