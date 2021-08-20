Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

AIZ stock opened at $163.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

