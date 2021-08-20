AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

AstroNova stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

