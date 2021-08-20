Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $17.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.00. 50,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.33.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.