Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

SNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.