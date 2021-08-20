Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 691 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 204,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,597,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

