Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by 74.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $91.54 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

