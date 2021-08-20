Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $215.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $211.12 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.