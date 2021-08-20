AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

AVEVF stock remained flat at $$55.89 during trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.29.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

