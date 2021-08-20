Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) were up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 6,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 300,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

