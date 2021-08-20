Aviva’s (AVVIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.7892 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

