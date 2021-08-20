Aviva’s (AVVIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.