AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Cut to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.