B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $105,866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.