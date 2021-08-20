Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

NYSE:BW opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

