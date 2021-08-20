Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $127,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

