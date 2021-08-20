Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,592 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $74,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

