Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,130,785 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,081,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,130,785 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.06% of Lyft worth $609,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

