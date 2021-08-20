Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $271.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

