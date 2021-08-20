Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 268 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

