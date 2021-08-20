Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,477.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

