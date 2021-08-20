Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,477.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.