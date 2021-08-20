Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after acquiring an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 142.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $8,783,016. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.18. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $576.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.