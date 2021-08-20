Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

