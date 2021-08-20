Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cerner by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.62 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.