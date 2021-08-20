Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.