Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $674,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

