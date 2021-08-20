Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

BLL stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,056. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

